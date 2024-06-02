Motorcycling: Italian MotoGP sprint result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mugello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) result of the Italian MotoGP sprint at Mugello on Saturday:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 19min 30.251sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 1.469sec, 3. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) at 4.147, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) at 5.421, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) at 7.693, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) at 8.271, 7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 8.571, 8. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 8.846, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) at 8.984, 10. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) at 10.085, 11. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 10.199, 12. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) at 13.988, 13. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) at 14.137, 14. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) at 18.259, 15. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) at 18.

309, 16. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) at 19.374, 17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) at 23.060, 18. Lorenzo Salvadori (ITA/Aprilia) at 24.596, 19. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) at 25.587

DNF: Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac), Joan Mir (ESP/Honda), Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati), Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse), Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha)

World championship standings

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 155 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 128, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 123, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 94, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 92, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 90, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 79, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 77, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 65, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 44