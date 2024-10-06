Open Menu

Motorcycling: Japan MotoGP Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Motegi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) results of the Japan MotoGP, the 16th round of the 20-race world championship, on Sunday:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 42min 9.790sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 1.189sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 3.822, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 4.358, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 17.940, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 18.502, 7. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 19.371, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 20.199, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 30.442, 10. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 31.184

World Championship standings:

1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 392 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 382, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 313, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 311, 5.

Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 183, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 181, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 163, 8. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 136, 9. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 134, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 134, 11. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 134, 12. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 124, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 86, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 66, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 56, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 36, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 28, 19. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 20, 20. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 20, 21. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 7, 24. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2

