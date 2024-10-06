Motorcycling: Japan MotoGP Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Motegi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) results of the Japan MotoGP, the 16th round of the 20-race world championship, on Sunday:
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 42min 9.790sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 1.189sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 3.822, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 4.358, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 17.940, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 18.502, 7. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 19.371, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 20.199, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 30.442, 10. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 31.184
World Championship standings:
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 392 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 382, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 313, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 311, 5.
Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 183, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 181, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 163, 8. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 136, 9. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 134, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 134, 11. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 134, 12. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 124, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 86, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 66, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 56, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 36, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 28, 19. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 20, 20. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 20, 21. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 7, 24. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From World
-
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Martin2 minutes ago
-
Intense Israeli bombing rocks Beirut ahead of war anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Trump rallies at site of failed assassination, vows to 'never quit'32 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Martin41 minutes ago
-
Is music finally reckoning with #MeToo?41 minutes ago
-
New Zealand navy sailors rescued from shipwreck off Samoa42 minutes ago
-
Fans hail Trump's 'guts' as he returns to site of rally shooting42 minutes ago
-
Lebanon state media says 'very violent' Israeli strikes hit south Beirut42 minutes ago
-
Monaco take top spot in Ligue 1 with win at Rennes42 minutes ago
-
England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash42 minutes ago
-
Middle East braces for wider war as Israel's military prepares for 'serious' response to Iran's atta ..52 minutes ago
-
Guardians maul Tigers, miracle Mets rally in MLB series openers1 hour ago