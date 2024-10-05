Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Motorcycling: Japan MotoGP sprint results

Motegi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) results of the Japan MotoGP sprint race on Saturday:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 21min 1.074sec, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) at 0.181sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 0.349, 4. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 2.498, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 4.326, 6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 4.446, 7. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 11.444, 8. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 11.875, 9. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 11.947, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 12.299

World Championship standings:

1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 372 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 357, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 300, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 295 5.

Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 181, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 173, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 163, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 127, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 126, 10. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 125, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 125, 12. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 124, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 82, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 71, 15. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 60, 16. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 55, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 31, 18. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 25, 19. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 20, 20. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 20, 21. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 20, 22. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 12, 23. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 24. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 5, 25. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 2

