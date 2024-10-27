Open Menu

Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results

Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) results of the Thai MotoGP at Buriram on Sunday, the 18th round of the 20-race world championship:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 43min 38.108sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 2.905sec, 3. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 3.800, 4. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 4.636, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 5.532, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 5.898, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 8.498, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda) 17.672, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 18.588, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini), 21.163, 11. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 22.251, 12. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 22.

859, 13. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda) 24.531, 14. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 27.090, 15. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 30.870, 16. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 50.021

World championship standings (top 10):

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 453 pts, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 436, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 356, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 345, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 203, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 197, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 180, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 165, 9. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 155, 10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 143

