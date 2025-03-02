Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results

Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) results from the Thai MotoGP grand prix race on Sunday, the first leg of the 2025 MotoGP world championship:

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati) 26 laps in 39min 37.244sec, 2. Alex Marquez (ESP/Gresini Ducati) at 1.732sec, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 2.398, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/VR46 Ducati) 5.176, 5. Ai Ogura (JPN/Trackhouse Aprilia) 7.450, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Aprilia) 14.967, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda) 15.225, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/Red Bull KTM) 19.929, 9. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Red Bull GASGAS KTM) 20.053, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/VR46 Ducati) 21.546, 11. Jack Miller (AUS/Pramac Ducati) 22.315, 12. Luca Marini (ITA/Repsol Honda) 23.940, 13. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP/Gresini Ducati) 24.760, 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Pramac Ducati) 26.097, 15. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 26.

456, 16. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Red Bull GASGAS KTM) 28.770, 17.Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 31.095, 18. Somkiat Chantra (THA/Honda) 31.480, 19. Pedro Acosta (ESP/Red Bull KTM) 42.115, 20. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) 46.827.

The other competitors were not classified.

Championships standings:

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) 37 pts, 2. Alex Marquez (ESP) 29, 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) 23, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA) 18, 5. Ai Ogura (JPN) 17, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 10, 7. Brad Binder (RSA) 10, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA) 9, 9. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 7, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) 6, 11. Jack Miller (AUS) 5, 12. Luca Marini (ITA) 4, 13. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 4, 14. Pedro Acosta (ESP) 4, 15. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP) 3, 16. Miguel Oliveira (POR) 2, 17. Joan Mir (ESP) 1