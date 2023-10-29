Motorcycling: Thailand MotoGP result

(@FahadShabbir)

Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) result of the 26-lap Thailand MotoGP at the Buriram International Circuit on Sunday:

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac-Ducati) 39min 40.045sec, 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) at 0.253sec, 3. *Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.114, 4. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/VR46-Ducati) 2.005, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 4.303, 6. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 4.550, 7. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 5.362, 8. Luca Marini (ITA VR46-Ducati) 6.778, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA Gresini-Ducati) 7.569, 10. Johann Zarco (FRA Pramac-Ducati) 9.377

*Binder crossed the line second but was penalised one position for exceeding track limits on final lap

World championship standings:

1.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 389pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac-Ducati) 376, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/VR46-Ducati) 310, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 249, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 201, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Pramac-Ducati) 194, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 170, 8. Luca Marini (ITA/VR46-Ducati) 163, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 144, 10. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 144

Selected:

14. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 80