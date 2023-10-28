Motorcycling: Thailand MotoGP Sprint Race Result
Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) result of the Thailand MotoGP sprint race at the Buriram International Circuit on Saturday:
1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac-Ducati) 19min 41.593sec, 2. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) at 0.933sec, 3. Luca Marini (ITA/ VR46-Ducati) 1.841, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 3.503, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 3.581, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/VR46-Ducati) 4.029, 7. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 4.121, 8. Alex Marquez (ESP/Gresini-Ducati) 6.727, 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Pramac-Ducati) 7.323, 10. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 9.
240
World championship standings:
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 369pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac-Ducati) 351, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/VR46-Ducati) 297, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 233, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 190, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Pramac-Ducati) 188, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 170, 8. Luca Marini (ITA/VR46-Ducati) 155, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 144, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 134
15. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 71