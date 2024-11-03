Open Menu

Motta's Juventus Up To Third With 'important' Udinese Win

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Motta's Juventus up to third with 'important' Udinese win

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Juventus coach Thiago Motta said on Saturday his outfit moved up to third in the Serie A table with an "important" 2-0 win at Udinese in their first victory since mid-October.

The record 36-time champions trail second-placed Inter Milan on goal difference after Maduka Okoye's own goal and Nicola Savona's effort.

Their next game is Tuesday's Champions League trip to Lille with the Italian giants down in 14th place in the league phase table.

"Today we have to enjoy this important victory for us," Motta told DAZN.

"It will be very interesting to play against Lille. They have an extra day of recovery because they played yesterday, we will have to rest well to play," he added.

Juve were without a win since October 19 after draws with Inter Milan and Parma as coach Motta brought in-form Turkey teenager Kenan Yildiz into the starting lineup.

Related Topics

Turkey Lille Parma October Coach Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

6 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

16 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

16 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

16 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

16 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

16 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

16 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

16 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

16 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

16 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

16 hours ago

More Stories From World