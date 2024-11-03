Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Juventus coach Thiago Motta said on Saturday his outfit moved up to third in the Serie A table with an "important" 2-0 win at Udinese in their first victory since mid-October.

The record 36-time champions trail second-placed Inter Milan on goal difference after Maduka Okoye's own goal and Nicola Savona's effort.

Their next game is Tuesday's Champions League trip to Lille with the Italian giants down in 14th place in the league phase table.

"Today we have to enjoy this important victory for us," Motta told DAZN.

"It will be very interesting to play against Lille. They have an extra day of recovery because they played yesterday, we will have to rest well to play," he added.

Juve were without a win since October 19 after draws with Inter Milan and Parma as coach Motta brought in-form Turkey teenager Kenan Yildiz into the starting lineup.