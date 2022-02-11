UrduPoint.com

Mount Etna Spews Ash 5 Miles High In Latest Eruption

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Mount Etna Spews Ash 5 Miles High in Latest Eruption

Sicily's Mount Etna, the largest and most active volcano in Europe, erupted for the first time this year overnight into Friday, spewing ash and clouds in a massive column as high as five miles into the sky

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Sicily's Mount Etna, the largest and most active volcano in Europe, erupted for the first time this year overnight into Friday, spewing ash and clouds in a massive column as high as five miles into the sky.

According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the eruption occurred late on Thursday in the southeast crater of the volcano at an altitude of about 9,514 feet, emitting ash and clouds of smoke rising as high as five miles.

Three streams of pyroclastic material formed from the crater, with the first two moving a few hundred feet towards the Valle del Bove, and the third heading south at approximately the same distance, according to the institute.

The burst of Etna activity reportedly stopped around 01:00 a. m. local time (00:00 GMT).

The volcano had numerous eruptions and spikes in activity over the years, but the last major eruption that necessitated evacuations took place in 1992.

Related Topics

Europe Same From

Recent Stories

Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

1 minute ago
 RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pa ..

RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pakistan, Indian minorities

1 minute ago
 Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

1 minute ago
 Yan earns China's first ever Olympic sliding medal ..

Yan earns China's first ever Olympic sliding medal

1 minute ago
 Canada's Ontario Declares State of Emergency Over ..

Canada's Ontario Declares State of Emergency Over Freedom Convoy Protests - Prem ..

1 minute ago
 Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in ..

Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in Response to Trucker Protests ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>