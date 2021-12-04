Indonesian volcano Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday in the country's East Java province, emitting large amounts of ash into the atmosphere, Indonesian news outlet Tempo reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Indonesian volcano Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday in the country's East Java province, emitting large amounts of ash into the atmosphere, Indonesian news outlet Tempo reported.

The eruption took place at about 8:00 GMT, causing hot pyroclastic flows and raining ash.

Strong ash emissions were seen in two districts in the province's Lumajang Regency.

According to the outlet, citing a Twitter user, the sky around the volcano was covered in clouds of ash, making it seem like it was night time.

There is no information about casualties or damage at the moment. The Lumajang emergency service is monitoring the situation.