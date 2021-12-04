UrduPoint.com

Mount Semeru Erupts In Indonesia's East Java - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Mount Semeru Erupts in Indonesia's East Java - Reports

Indonesian volcano Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday in the country's East Java province, emitting large amounts of ash into the atmosphere, Indonesian news outlet Tempo reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Indonesian volcano Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday in the country's East Java province, emitting large amounts of ash into the atmosphere, Indonesian news outlet Tempo reported.

The eruption took place at about 8:00 GMT, causing hot pyroclastic flows and raining ash.

Strong ash emissions were seen in two districts in the province's Lumajang Regency.

According to the outlet, citing a Twitter user, the sky around the volcano was covered in clouds of ash, making it seem like it was night time.

There is no information about casualties or damage at the moment. The Lumajang emergency service is monitoring the situation.

Related Topics

Twitter

Recent Stories

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President ..

Putin to Hold Videoconference With IFRC President on Sunday - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health a ..

HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

3 minutes ago
 Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purcha ..

Minister for fixing Rs260 per Kg as tobacco purchase rate

3 minutes ago
 French right chooses Paris region chief to challen ..

French right chooses Paris region chief to challenge Macron

6 minutes ago
 Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning f ..

Health Minister emphasizes on long term planning for provision of basic amenitie ..

6 minutes ago
 Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.