UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mountain Dam Breaks In Eastern Brazil Due To Heavy Rains - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Mountain Dam Breaks in Eastern Brazil Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Heavy rains provoked a mountain dam to break in the municipality of Pedro Alexandre in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the G1 news portal reported on Thursday.

There is no information about casualties yet, the portal said, adding that the residents of the area are warned about the need to evacuate.

However, the rescuers face difficulties in reaching the area due to a large amount of dirt on the roads, the portal reported.

The population of Pedro Alexandre is about 16,000.

In January, at least 248 people were killed in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais due to the failure of a tailings dam at the Corrego do Feijao iron ore mine owned by metals giant Vale.

Related Topics

Dam Minas January Rains

Recent Stories

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

28 minutes ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

50 minutes ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

50 minutes ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

50 minutes ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

52 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Sibtain ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.