Mountain Dam Breaks in Eastern Brazil Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Heavy rains provoked a mountain dam to break in the municipality of Pedro Alexandre in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the G1 news portal reported on Thursday.

There is no information about casualties yet, the portal said, adding that the residents of the area are warned about the need to evacuate.

However, the rescuers face difficulties in reaching the area due to a large amount of dirt on the roads, the portal reported.

The population of Pedro Alexandre is about 16,000.

In January, at least 248 people were killed in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais due to the failure of a tailings dam at the Corrego do Feijao iron ore mine owned by metals giant Vale.