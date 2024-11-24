Open Menu

Mounting Economic Costs Of India's Killer Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Mounting economic costs of India's killer smog

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Noxious smog smothering the plains of north India is not only choking the lungs of residents and killing millions, but also slowing the country's economic growth.

India's capital New Delhi frequently ranks among the world's most polluted cities. Each winter, vehicle and factory emissions couple with farm fires from surrounding states to blanket the city in a dystopian haze.

Acrid smog this month contains more than 50 times the World Health Organization recommended limit of fine particulate matter -- dangerous cancer-causing microparticles known as PM2.5 pollutants, that enter the bloodstream through the lungs.

Experts say India's worsening air pollution is having a ruinous impact on its economy -- with one study estimating losses to the tune of $95 billion annually, or roughly three percent of the country's GDP.

The true extent of the economic price India is paying could be even greater.

"The externality costs are huge and you can't assign a value to it," said Vibhuti Garg, of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Bhargav Krishna of the Delhi-based research collective Sustainable Futures Collaborative said "costs add up in every phase".

"From missing a day at work to developing chronic illness, the health costs associated with that, to premature death and the impact that has on the family of the person," Krishna told AFP.

Related Topics

India World Fine Vehicle New Delhi Price Family From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

18 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

18 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

18 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

18 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

20 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

21 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

22 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

23 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

23 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From World