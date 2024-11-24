New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Noxious smog smothering the plains of north India is not only choking the lungs of residents and killing millions, but also slowing the country's economic growth.

India's capital New Delhi frequently ranks among the world's most polluted cities. Each winter, vehicle and factory emissions couple with farm fires from surrounding states to blanket the city in a dystopian haze.

Acrid smog this month contains more than 50 times the World Health Organization recommended limit of fine particulate matter -- dangerous cancer-causing microparticles known as PM2.5 pollutants, that enter the bloodstream through the lungs.

Experts say India's worsening air pollution is having a ruinous impact on its economy -- with one study estimating losses to the tune of $95 billion annually, or roughly three percent of the country's GDP.

The true extent of the economic price India is paying could be even greater.

"The externality costs are huge and you can't assign a value to it," said Vibhuti Garg, of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Bhargav Krishna of the Delhi-based research collective Sustainable Futures Collaborative said "costs add up in every phase".

"From missing a day at work to developing chronic illness, the health costs associated with that, to premature death and the impact that has on the family of the person," Krishna told AFP.