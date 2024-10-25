Mourinho sees red as Fenerbahce hold Man Utd

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho said his former club Manchester United escaped Istanbul with a point after he was sent to the stands in a 1-1 Europa League draw on Thursday.

United have drawn all three of their European games this season and a point does little to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Erik ten Hag.

Christian Eriksen fired a depleted United in front on 15 minutes, but Fenerbahce had the better of the chances and got their reward when Youssef En-Nesyri equalised early in the second half.

"We were better than them, so overall a good result for Manchester United," Mourinho told TNT sports.

A point leaves United languishing in 21st of the 36-team table and with their chances of securing a top-eight finish to progress directly to the last 16 fading.

Fenerbahce are in 14th on five points, with a top-24 finish enough to qualify for the playoff stage.

Mourinho also came into the game under pressure early in his reign with Fenerbahce trailing rivals Galatasaray by eight points at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

"If we play like this in the Turkish league, we destroy every team," added Mourinho, who was shown a red card for his protests after appeals for a penalty were waived away in the second half.

"He (the referee) told me something incredible. He could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline.

"I congratulate him because it is incredible his peripheral vision. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on the bench and my behaviour. That is why he is one of the best referees in the world."

United were without 10 players, including captain Bruno Fernandes, due to suspension or injury.

In Fernandes' absence, defender Noussair Mazraoui started in an unfamiliar attacking midfield role and had a part to play in an impressive opening goal.

Manuel Ugarte dispossessed former United midfielder Fred to launch a counter-attack that involved Alejandro Garnacho and Mazraoui before Joshua Zirkzee teed up Eriksen to blast home from the edge of the area.

However, for the third time in three Europa League matches, Ten Hag's men failed to build on taking the lead and have now gone a full Calendar year without winning a European game.

"We have to win and we get again in the position to win, but we have to be killing (the opponent off) more," said Ten Hag. "We let the opponent get away with the point."