Mourinho's Fenerbahce Lose At Lille In Champions League Qualifying
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho will have to mastermind a second-leg comeback by his side to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive after they lost their away tie 2-1 at Lille in third round qualifying on Tuesday.
An Edon Zhegrova winner in injury time gave the hosts the advantage after Irfan Kahveci's fine second-half free-kick had wiped out an early opener by Tiago Santos.
The fourth-placed side in France's Ligue 1 last season inflicted the first defeat of Mourinho's reign after the 61-year-old took charge in June and guided Fenerbahce through second-round qualifying with two wins against Swiss side Lugano.
With 12 minutes gone, Portuguese right-back Santos beat two opponents down the flank and fired across goal from a tight angle, with the ball squeezing across the line via goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
Just after the break, Allan Saint-Maximin had two good chances to level for Fenerbahce inside the space of three minutes but was denied on both occasions by Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier.
With 13 minutes remaining, Kahveci won and then superbly converted a free-kick from just outside the Lille box to level the match.
The Turkish attacker's whipped left-footed strike left Chevalier rooted to the spot as it flashed over the wall and into the top corner.
But as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, substitute Zhegrova drove in from the right and his deflected strike looped past the stranded 'keeper to give Lille victory.
The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to the play-offs for the Champions League group stage, where they will face either Slavia Prague or Union Saint-Gilloise.
Elsewhere, Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers grabbed a 1-1 draw away to Dynamo Kyiv thanks to Cyriel Dessers' equaliser four minutes into added time in Lublin, Poland.
Andriy Yarmolenko had opened the scoring in the 38th minute following a defensive mistake.
The pre-match build-up in Poland was dominated by news that two of the VAR officials scheduled to be in place for the tie were arrested for a drunken escapade.
Reports said three intoxicated men were detained by police in the early hours of Tuesday after removing a road sign.
Swedish club Malmo settled for played out a 2-2 draw at home to Greece's PAOK after twice taking the lead and Steaua Bucharest shared a 1-1 draw at Sparta Prague.
Midtjylland beat Hungarians Ferencvaros 2-0 in Denmark, while Azerbaijani side Qarabag lost 2-1 at home to Ludogorets of Bulgaria.
Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg and new head coach and former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders emerged 2-1 home victors against Netherlands' Twente.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
ATP Montreal Masters results5 minutes ago
-
Harris and VP pick Walz address first campaign rally5 minutes ago
-
Mourinho's Fenerbahce lose at Lille in Champions League qualifying5 minutes ago
-
US overpower Brazil to reach Olympic basketball semi-finals5 minutes ago
-
Harris, 'real deal' running mate Walz set to barnstorm battlegrounds5 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results5 minutes ago
-
Niger breaks off diplomatic ties with Ukraine5 minutes ago
-
Thomas takes Olympic 200m, Hocker streaks to shock 1500m victory5 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains kill 17 in war-torn Sudan6 minutes ago
-
Women's champions knocked out of Olympic beach volleyball in nail-biting finish6 minutes ago
-
Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row marches into final6 minutes ago
-
Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'16 minutes ago