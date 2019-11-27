Mourning Albania races against time to find earthquake survivors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thuman , Albania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Emergency workers in Albania Wednesday pulled dusty bodies from the ruins of buildings gutted by a violent earthquake and searched desperately for survivors as the death toll reached almost 30 with hundreds injured.

Tirana declared a state of emergency in the areas hardest-hit by Tuesday's pre-dawn 6.4 magnitude earthquake: the coastal city of Durres and the town of Thumane, where victims were trapped by toppled buildings.

With the help of dogs and more than 200 experts flown in from across Europe, rescuers raced against time to locate survivors of the most powerful earthquake in the country in decades.

Early Wednesday in Thumane, tormented relatives wept as search teams retrieved the remains of a married couple, Pellumb and Celike Greku, from one of the buildings torn down by the force of the earthquake.

Their son Saimir was rescued alive from the rubble Tuesday night but later died in hospital, according to relatives and neighbours.