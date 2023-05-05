UrduPoint.com

Mourning For Victims Of School Shooting Begins In Serbia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Mourning for Victims of School Shooting Begins in Serbia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Serbia has begun a nationwide three-day mourning period for the victims of the Belgrade school shooting.

The shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital on Wednesday.

Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded and transferred to an ambulance center and a children's hospital. A 14-year-old shooter was arrested and placed in a special unit of a psychiatric clinic.

Related Topics

Belgrade Serbia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

51 minutes ago
 UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

9 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

10 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

10 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.