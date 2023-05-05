Mourning for Victims of School Shooting Begins in Serbia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Serbia has begun a nationwide three-day mourning period for the victims of the Belgrade school shooting.

The shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital on Wednesday.

Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded and transferred to an ambulance center and a children's hospital. A 14-year-old shooter was arrested and placed in a special unit of a psychiatric clinic.