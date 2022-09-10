(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The mourning period over the demise of UK Queen Elizabeth II will last 10 days in Canada, the World news broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the report, the Queen's death marks the beginning of ten days of mourning in Canada.

World News reported that flags will be flown at half-mast across the country during the mourning period until sunset on the day of the funeral. The exception will be made on the day when King Charles III will be proclaimed.

On Friday, the UK government issued a flag flying guidance following the passing of the Queen, saying that all official flags should be half-masted from Friday until 08.

00 a.m. the day following the Queen's State Funeral. The government also instructed that all non-official flags be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag at half-mast. Later on Friday, Buckingham Palace said that national flags in the United Kingdom will be flown at full-mast over the weekend for 26 hours in recognition of UK King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.