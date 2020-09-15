UrduPoint.com
Moussa Traore, Who Led Mali For 22 Years, Has Died: Family

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:55 PM

Moussa Traore, who led Mali from 1968 until he was ousted in a coup in 1991, died at his home aged 83 in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, his family said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Moussa Traore, who led Mali from 1968 until he was ousted in a coup in 1991, died at his home aged 83 in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, his family said.

"We are really in mourning," his nephew Mohamed Traore told AFP.

Moussa Traore, then a lieutenant, had himself been the main instigator of a coup that overthrew Modibo Keita, the country's first post-independence president, in 1968.

