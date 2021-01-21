UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Move Of US Vice President Harris Move Into Official Residence Delayed - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Move of US Vice President Harris Move Into Official Residence Delayed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and her family will not right away move to Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence of the vice president of the United State in Washington, as some repair works and maintenance continue in the house, CBS news reported on Thursday citing an aide for Harris.

The aide told the broadcaster that it will "allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied."

According to the broadcaster, chimney liners of the house need to be replaced and other household maintenance will be performed.

The Harris family has a home in Washington D.C. as she had been serving as a senator from California before becoming vice president. The broadcaster did not specify where Harris and her husband will be living during the renovation of the official residence.

The inauguration of Harris took place on Wednesday. She is the first female and the first person of color to be elected as the vice president of the US.

Related Topics

Washington Circle Family From

Recent Stories

Merkel Says Offered Russia Germany's Help in Navig ..

25 seconds ago

LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply ..

27 seconds ago

Permanent landfill in capital, still a distant dre ..

29 seconds ago

Death toll in Madrid gas blast rises to four

6 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Favors Cooperation With COVAX, But D ..

6 minutes ago

Lithuania bids to co-host hockey champs after Bela ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.