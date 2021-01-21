Move of US Vice President Harris Move Into Official Residence Delayed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and her family will not right away move to Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence of the vice president of the United State in Washington, as some repair works and maintenance continue in the house, CBS news reported on Thursday citing an aide for Harris.

The aide told the broadcaster that it will "allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied."

According to the broadcaster, chimney liners of the house need to be replaced and other household maintenance will be performed.

The Harris family has a home in Washington D.C. as she had been serving as a senator from California before becoming vice president. The broadcaster did not specify where Harris and her husband will be living during the renovation of the official residence.

The inauguration of Harris took place on Wednesday. She is the first female and the first person of color to be elected as the vice president of the US.