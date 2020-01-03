Movement of German Troops Stationed in Iraq Outside Military Bases Prohibited - Berlin

Rules for German troops in Iraq have been toughened in the wake of the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the outskirts of Baghdad by US airstrikes, German Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Christina Routsi said on Friday, adding that movement of troops outside military bases is prohibited

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Rules for German troops in Iraq have been toughened in the wake of the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the outskirts of Baghdad by US airstrikes, German Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Christina Routsi said on Friday, adding that movement of troops outside military bases is prohibited.

"There are changes in the situation for soldiers in Taji and Baghdad, they cannot move outside military locations. This is the change," she said.

German Armed Forces participate in the operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). At least 60 military servicemen are stationed in the Taji base north of Baghdad.

Regarding the Soleimani's killing, the German Foreign Ministry said that Berlin was assessing the situation to de-escalate it.

"We are in contact with our American partners, as well as with our European partners. There is, of course, the question of how much it is now possible to prevent further escalation," ministerial spokesman Christofer Burger said at a briefing.

In addition, German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer claimed that Soleimani's killing was provoked by Tehran.

"US actions were a reaction to a number of military provocations, for which Iran is responsible. I want to recall the attack on tankers in the Persian Gulf and on Saudi refineries. We condemned the attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and the recent attack on the US Embassy. We are also extremely concerned about Iran's regional activity," Demmer said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani vowed to avenge Soleimani's assassination.