UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Movement Of German Troops Stationed In Iraq Outside Military Bases Prohibited - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Movement of German Troops Stationed in Iraq Outside Military Bases Prohibited - Berlin

Rules for German troops in Iraq have been toughened in the wake of the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the outskirts of Baghdad by US airstrikes, German Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Christina Routsi said on Friday, adding that movement of troops outside military bases is prohibited

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Rules for German troops in Iraq have been toughened in the wake of the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the outskirts of Baghdad by US airstrikes, German Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Christina Routsi said on Friday, adding that movement of troops outside military bases is prohibited.

"There are changes in the situation for soldiers in Taji and Baghdad, they cannot move outside military locations. This is the change," she said.

German Armed Forces participate in the operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). At least 60 military servicemen are stationed in the Taji base north of Baghdad.

Regarding the Soleimani's killing, the German Foreign Ministry said that Berlin was assessing the situation to de-escalate it.

"We are in contact with our American partners, as well as with our European partners. There is, of course, the question of how much it is now possible to prevent further escalation," ministerial spokesman Christofer Burger said at a briefing.

In addition, German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer claimed that Soleimani's killing was provoked by Tehran.

"US actions were a reaction to a number of military provocations, for which Iran is responsible. I want to recall the attack on tankers in the Persian Gulf and on Saudi refineries. We condemned the attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and the recent attack on the US Embassy. We are also extremely concerned about Iran's regional activity," Demmer said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani vowed to avenge Soleimani's assassination.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Iran Russia Iraq German Saudi Berlin Tehran Baghdad Government

Recent Stories

Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ ..

7 minutes ago

PITB`s Startup Gets $2.5 million Funding from Germ ..

33 minutes ago

President AJK appeals to national, International y ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over post-killing situ ..

38 minutes ago

Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles to continu ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 157.46 points to clo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.