Movement of Trains on Crimean Bridge to Resume Monday Morning - Crimea Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Crimea head Sergey Aksenov says that railroad service on the Crimean Bridge will be resumed before 9:00 a.m. local time on Monday (6:00 GMT).

"Regarding the situation on the Crimean bridge: I have just spoken with the First Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Andrey Aleksandrovich Kostyuk. The movement of railway transport will be resumed before 9:00. The train schedule will catch up," Aksenov said on Telegram.

He added that law enforcement agencies will additionally inform about the causes of the accident on the Crimean Bridge.

Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the support structure of the Crimean Bridge was not damaged, but there was damage to the roadway on the spans of the bridge from the side of Crimea.

The operational headquarters said that one child was injured in the accident on the Crimean Bridge. The child's condition is of moderate severity.