Open Menu

Movement Of Trains On Crimean Bridge To Resume Monday Morning - Crimea Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Movement of Trains on Crimean Bridge to Resume Monday Morning - Crimea Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Crimea head Sergey Aksenov says that railroad service on the Crimean Bridge will be resumed before 9:00 a.m. local time on Monday (6:00 GMT).

"Regarding the situation on the Crimean bridge: I have just spoken with the First Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Andrey Aleksandrovich Kostyuk. The movement of railway transport will be resumed before 9:00. The train schedule will catch up," Aksenov said on Telegram.

He added that law enforcement agencies will additionally inform about the causes of the accident on the Crimean Bridge.

Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the support structure of the Crimean Bridge was not damaged, but there was damage to the roadway on the spans of the bridge from the side of Crimea.

The operational headquarters said that one child was injured in the accident on the Crimean Bridge. The child's condition is of moderate severity.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Traffic From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

29 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

11 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

13 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

13 hours ago
SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

16 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

17 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

18 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

18 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

19 hours ago

More Stories From World