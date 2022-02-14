UrduPoint.com

Movement Of Troops In Ukraine On Same Scale As In Russia - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Movement of Troops in Ukraine on Same Scale as in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The ongoing movement of troops inside Ukraine is on the same scale as in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that moving soldiers to the line of contact increases tensions.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev is convening a meeting with Russia and other Vienna Document member states after Moscow failed to respond to Ukraine's request for information on military activities.

"I want to repeat once again that we are talking about the movement of Russian troops on the territory of Russia.

No less large-scale movements of the armed forces of Ukraine and various units of a different nature are also carried out in the border zone on Ukrainian territory, moreover, in the zone that borders the territory of the self-proclaimed republics, which of course leads to a significant escalation of the situation. That's all I can say on this issue," Peskov told reporters.

