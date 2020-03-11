Movie Mogul Weinstein to Face New Sex Charges in California - District Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, previously one of the most powerful movie producers in Hollywood, faces extradition to California to face more sex crime charges, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault after being convicted by a New York jury in February.

"The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has begun the process of extraditing defendant Weinstein to California to face the sexual assault charges that were filed in January," Lacey said in a Twitter message.

No arraignment date for the new charges has yet been set, she added.

In 2017, many actresses and former Weinstein employees claimed that he had raped or harassed them. Some of the alleged incidents took place in the 1980s. Weinstein, former head of Miramax, denied allegations.

Weinstein's legal team said they would appeal the conviction.