UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Movie Mogul Weinstein To Face New Sex Charges In California - District Attorney

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Movie Mogul Weinstein to Face New Sex Charges in California - District Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, previously one of the most powerful movie producers in Hollywood, faces extradition to California to face more sex crime charges, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault after being convicted by a New York jury in February.

"The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has begun the process of extraditing defendant Weinstein to California to face the sexual assault charges that were filed in January," Lacey said in a Twitter message.

No arraignment date for the new charges has yet been set, she added.

In 2017, many actresses and former Weinstein employees claimed that he had raped or harassed them. Some of the alleged incidents took place in the 1980s. Weinstein, former head of Miramax, denied allegations.

Weinstein's legal team said they would appeal the conviction.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Twitter Los Angeles New York January February 2017

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

5 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

5 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

15 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

18 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

18 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.