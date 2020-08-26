UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Movie Piracy Group Cost US Production Studios Millions In Losses - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:24 PM

Movie Piracy Group Cost US Production Studios Millions in Losses - Justice Dept.

A film and television piracy operation called the Sparks Group has cost the US film and television industry tens of millions of dollars in losses around the world, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A film and television piracy operation called the Sparks Group has cost the US film and television industry tens of millions of Dollars in losses around the world, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Wednesday.

"The Sparks Group is alleged to have caused tens of millions of dollars in losses to film production studios," the release said.

Justice Department officials announced the unsealing of indictments charging Umar Ahmad, also known as "Artist," George Bridi and Jonatan Correa also known as "Raid," with copyright infringement and Bridi separately with wire fraud.

Bridi, a citizen of the United Kingdom, was arrested on Sunday in Cyprus, the release said.

"In coordination with law enforcement authorities in 18 other countries and supported by Eurojust and Europol, dozens of servers controlled by the Sparks Group were taken offline today around the world, including in North America, Europe, and Asia," the release said.

The Sparks Group utilized the servers to illegally store and disseminate copyrighted content to members around the globe, according to the release.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Europe George United Kingdom Cyprus Sunday TV Industry Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

56 minutes ago

Court grants NAB physical remand of absconder accu ..

2 minutes ago

PEDO's revenue registers significant increase duri ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. to create more employment opportunities for ..

2 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

56 minutes ago

Men must pay dower to wives before contracting sec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.