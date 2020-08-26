Movie Piracy Group Cost US Production Studios Millions in Losses - Justice Dept.

A film and television piracy operation called the Sparks Group has cost the US film and television industry tens of millions of dollars in losses around the world, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Wednesday

"The Sparks Group is alleged to have caused tens of millions of dollars in losses to film production studios," the release said.

Justice Department officials announced the unsealing of indictments charging Umar Ahmad, also known as "Artist," George Bridi and Jonatan Correa also known as "Raid," with copyright infringement and Bridi separately with wire fraud.

Bridi, a citizen of the United Kingdom, was arrested on Sunday in Cyprus, the release said.

"In coordination with law enforcement authorities in 18 other countries and supported by Eurojust and Europol, dozens of servers controlled by the Sparks Group were taken offline today around the world, including in North America, Europe, and Asia," the release said.

The Sparks Group utilized the servers to illegally store and disseminate copyrighted content to members around the globe, according to the release.