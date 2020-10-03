(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape and sexual assault charges in March, now faces six new sexual assault counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Friday.

"Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced today that film producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with six additional forcible sexual assault counts involving two victims stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago," the release said.

This move by the authorities is the second time they amend Weinstein's criminal case. Initially, the authorities added three felony counts of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

Lacey said in the release that she is thankful to the women who initially reported Weinstein's crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward.

"The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case," Lacey said.

Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police and the District Attorney's Office will continue to investigate Weinstein's case, the statement also said.

Weinstein, 68, was previously one of the most influential movie producers in Hollywood. He was accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women.