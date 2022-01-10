(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moving away from proposals prepared by Moscow ahead of Monday's meeting on security guarantees with the United States in Geneva is unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The American side must prepare for compromises. The Russian side came here with a clear position, which contains a number of elements, in my opinion, quite understandable and formulated so clearly, including at the highest level, that there simply cannot be deviations from our approaches," Ryabkov told Channel One Russia.