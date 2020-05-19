Moving Nuclear Arms from Germany to Poland Violates Russia-NATO Deal - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Redeployment of nuclear arms from Germany to Poland will be a direct violation of Russia-NATO agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS).

"This will be a direct violation of the NATO-Russia fundamental act, in which NATO pledged not to deploy nuclear weapons in the territory of new members of the North Atlantic Alliance nor at that time or in the future," Lavrov said.