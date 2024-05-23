Open Menu

Mozambican Gov't Subsidizes Cotton To Stabilize Prices, Help Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Mozambican gov't subsidizes cotton to stabilize prices, help farmers

MAPUTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Mozambican government will subsidize the purchase of cotton by five meticais (about 7.9 U.S. cents) a kilogram in a bid to stabilize the prices and benefit 600,000 farmers.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Celso Correia, during a meeting with producers in Maputo.

The subsidy and price stabilization will impact around 100,000 families, representing a total of 600,000 people who will have their income stabilized, the minister said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Cotton Producers Forum (FONPA) and the Cotton Association of Mozambique (AAM), as part of a platform negotiating proposals for the minimum price of seed cotton and the ginning fee, based on an approved calculation mechanism.

For the 2023-2024 campaign, the minimum price was set at 30 meticais per kilogram of cotton, including the government subsidy, compared to 33 meticais and a subsidy of seven meticais in the previous campaign.

The lack of rain, mainly due to the El Nino phenomenon, the continued abandonment of production in Cabo Delgado province, and the excess production of cotton on the market have put downward pressure on prices, according to the minister.

"There is global pressure from countries with subsidies, which is driving down the price of cotton. We're producing a lot of cotton; stocks are rising," Celso Correia said.

Mozambique accounts for less than 0.5 percent of world cotton production, in a market led by countries like India, China and the United States.

Cotton in Mozambique has generated between 30 million and 50 million Dollars in annual exports over the last 10 years, according to data made available at the meeting.

Related Topics

India World Exports China Agriculture Maputo Price United States Mozambique Stocks Market Cotton From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

19 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

19 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

19 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

19 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

19 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

19 hours ago

More Stories From World