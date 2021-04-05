UrduPoint.com
Mozambican Researcher Suggests Militants Likely Left Palma 'of Their Own Accord'

Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Militants belonging to Al-Shabaab group most likely left Mozambique's embattled town of Palma of their own accord, while the situation in the region remains dubious as government forces struggle to ensure security in the area, Borges Nhamire, a researcher for the country's Center of Public Integrity, told Sputnik.

The area witnessed a series of violent coordinated attacks by militants affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in late March. The violence prompted thousands of people to flee the area. On Friday, a local police chief told Sputnik that the militants had left the town and it has returned under the control of the country's armed forces. Other news outlets also reported, citing local defense officials, that the area was declared safe by the army and a significant number of terrorists were killed.

"First of all, no leadership of the insurgents has been arrested or killed, we did not hear about that. So it means they left the town by themselves. There was a huge fight for more than a week, almost 10 days, and after 10 days the government announced that the town has been retaken," Nhamire added.

The researcher argued that it will take a long time to "chase out insurgents from Palma."

"Even if people go back to Palma they must expect that they are in a warzone where an attack can be expected at any time, and the government still lacks capacity to defend the people and their property in Palma," Nhamire added.

Concerns over the Mozambican government's ability to insure the security of the Total-operated LNG infrastructure under construction in the insurgency-gripped Cabo Delgado province have raised concerns among both international firms and the country's civil activists, with many doubting the capabilities of the country's military.

The latest in a series of attacks in the country's north, the attack on Palma, prompted the French oil and gas giant Total to hold back on its earlier commitment to resume works on its Afungi LNG facility, with reports surfacing in the media last week stating that the corporation has ceased operations and evacuated its staff.

