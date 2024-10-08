Mozambican Writer Mia Couto Dreams Future Leaders Set An 'example'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Mozambique's internationally acclaimed writer and poet Mia Couto hopes for a "fresh start" for his country, which heads to the polls on Wednesday, but he doubts the young democracy is ready for change.
His dream, he told AFP in an interview from the capital Maputo, would be for the country of more than 33 million people to elect leaders who set an "example" by "dividing" and "sharing" resources.
But there "are no big options to choose from" among the four main candidates running for presidency, said the 69-year-old, born in the southern African nation to Portuguese parents.
The opposition argues it is their turn to take the helm but are offering more of the same "system" and "ethical values", said the marine biologist and former journalist, who used to support the ruling socialist Mozambique Liberation Front, Frelimo.
The author, who has blue eyes and a white beard, likes to remind people he is older than his country, which gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and held its first democratic elections in 1994.
Almost immediately after independence, he said, a civil war broke out with "no time to focus on reconstruction" until a peace accord was signed in 2019.
"Until now we are still learning" and dreaming of a "fresh start", said Couto, who has a piercing gaze behind his thin glasses.
"The liberators (Frelimo) think they are the owners of the country," he said, and will most likely win Wednesday's vote but they have "less and less space to rule the country alone".
There is more friction within the party than with the opposition, Couto pointed out, even though it has managed to maintain power for the past 49 years.
- Living and dead -
The "Sleepwalking Land" author won the 2013 Camoes Prize, the most important literary award in the Portuguese language, and was shortlisted for the Man Booker International prize in 2015 for his entire body of work.
Couto warned against applying simplistic or Western perspectives to the diverse coastal country, where more than 28 different languages are spoken across an area three times the size of the United Kingdom.
"Many people go to church in the morning, mosque during the day and talk with their ancestors at night," he told AFP.
The country and its people are very much a source of inspiration for his novels, which have been translated into more than 20 languages.
"In Mozambique, people talk, tell stories," he said, adding that he is particularly fond of the strong relationship Mozambicans have to nature and spirituality.
He cited the example of a woman who once told him about a river whose name meant "the water becomes pregnant".
And while he still feels partly European, he is attached to his African identity and the notion that the dead are still present.
When Couto's father died in 2013, he believed part of him kept on living.
"He did not die, he is inside me. These are not my hands, they are his hands," said Couto.
Going back to politics, Couto said that while the majority of the country's population is too young to remember the war, which officially ended in 1992, its impact is still significant.
"This country is so tired of violence and war that we don't mind who is the winner (of the election), we just want results that will be peacefully accepted," he said.
"We are voting in peace for peace."
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From World
-
September second-warmest on record: EU climate monitor6 minutes ago
-
September second-warmest on record: EU climate monitor6 minutes ago
-
Shanghai shares end more than 4% higher, Hong Kong tumbles26 minutes ago
-
China says to take anti-dumping measures against EU brandy imports36 minutes ago
-
Rigathi Gachagua: Kenya's embattled deputy president45 minutes ago
-
China stocks rally peters out on stimulus worries amid Asia retreat46 minutes ago
-
Five Russians killed climbing mountain in Nepal: tourism official1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges focus on root causes of transnational crime while combating the threat2 hours ago
-
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Laos, Vietnam this week2 hours ago
-
Shanghai stocks end more than 4% higher2 hours ago
-
Nobel literature jury may go for non-Western writer3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida3 hours ago