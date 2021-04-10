Mozambique Beefs Up Security Measures Over New Terrorist Threats From Al-Shabab

PEMBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The authorities in Cabo Delgado, the northernmost province of Mozambique, have tightened security measures due to renewed threats from al-Shabab, a terrorist organization operating in East Africa and linked to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The move came in the wake of another deadly attack in the African country. On Thursday, The Times newspaper reported citing local police, that militants beheaded 12 foreigners in Mozambique, with their bodies found near a hotel in the city of Palma, seized by the members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in late March.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, the authorities increased the presence of military and police officers in and around the port town of Pemba, hosting hundreds of people who fled the violence in Palma.

The police block the roads and the military carrying guns patrol the streets. The port town is on high alert.