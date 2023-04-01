Mozambique Envoy Says 'Good Luck' to Russia on UNSC Presidency

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Mozambique wishes good luck to Russia's upcoming United Nations Security Council Presidency and honors the historical relations between the two countries, the Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the United Nations Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik.

Mozambique concluded its March UN Security Council Presidency, which Russia took over in April.

"Good luck (to Russia's UNSC Presidency). But Russia has very experienced diplomats. So I have no doubt that they will outperform," Pedro Comissario Afonso said.

Russia and Mozambique, he added, have historic relations that his country will not forget including support during its liberation struggle.

Mozambique keeps good relations with all the post-Soviet republics, including Ukraine, the envoy said.

Mozambique during its UNSC presidency, the ambassador said, tried to pass on to the member states its historical experience that one has to negotiate a crisis, listen carefully and never push the other party into a dialogue.

The country organized an open debate on women, peace and security led by Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, a discussion on security reform, and a signature debate on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, which was presided by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.