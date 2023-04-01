UrduPoint.com

Mozambique Envoy, Wrapping Up UNSC Presidency, Says 'Unilateralism Doesn't Solve Problems'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Mozambique Envoy, Wrapping Up UNSC Presidency, Says 'Unilateralism Doesn't Solve Problems'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Mozambique opposes unilateralism in international affairs and advocates for dialogue, Ambassador to the UN Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik after the nation wrapped up its debut presidency of the UN Security Council.

In March, Mozambique held the presidency of the Security Council for the first time in history.

"This is the message we have been voicing here, in this chamber of the Security Council: unilateralism does not solve problems," Afonso said. "You need always to have a dialogue, to speak to others and to listen, more importantly, to listen to others.

So this is our own experience that we have been defending, even here in the chamber."

The ambassador said it was the message that the country had sought to send during its presidency of the UN Security Council.

The country organized an open debate on women, peace and security led by Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, a discussion on security reform, and a signature debate on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, which was presided by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Mozambique Chamber March Women

Recent Stories

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.