UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Mozambique opposes unilateralism in international affairs and advocates for dialogue, Ambassador to the UN Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik after the nation wrapped up its debut presidency of the UN Security Council.

In March, Mozambique held the presidency of the Security Council for the first time in history.

"This is the message we have been voicing here, in this chamber of the Security Council: unilateralism does not solve problems," Afonso said. "You need always to have a dialogue, to speak to others and to listen, more importantly, to listen to others.

So this is our own experience that we have been defending, even here in the chamber."

The ambassador said it was the message that the country had sought to send during its presidency of the UN Security Council.

The country organized an open debate on women, peace and security led by Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, a discussion on security reform, and a signature debate on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, which was presided by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.