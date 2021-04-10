UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mozambique Expects Foreign Help In Fighting Jihadists After Palma Attack - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:32 PM

Mozambique Expects Foreign Help in Fighting Jihadists After Palma Attack - Source

Mozambique expects foreign assistance in fighting Islamist groups in the wake of the Palma attack, a source in the national security forces told Sputnik

PEMBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Mozambique expects foreign assistance in fighting Islamist groups in the wake of the Palma attack, a source in the national security forces told Sputnik.

In late March, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said that the country was planning to send a team of 60 soldiers to Mozambique to train local troops.

"Not only Portugal, but also from other countries like US," the source said, when asked whether the country expects foreign instructors.

When asked what other countries have offered a helping hand, the source noted that a Southern African Development Community (SADC) troika summit gathered on Thursday to discuss Mozambique.

"The crucial objective of this summit was to discuss terrorism here in the north of Mozambique.

So there were some results that we are all waiting for," the source added.

In a joint communique after the meeting, the SADC troika directed an "immediate technical deployment" to Mozambique. The mission is set to report back at the next extraordinary summit on April 29.

After a days-long attack in late March, jihadists announced seizure of Mozambique's gas-rich town of Palma, killing an unknown number of people and displacing some 14,000 others in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. On April 2, the police of Mozambique told Sputnik that there were no militants in the town any longer. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Russia Santos Palma Portugal Mozambique March April All From

Recent Stories

Brazil building new giant Christ statue, taller th ..

3 minutes ago

CTP issues appoint letters to 143 traffic wardens

3 minutes ago

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates filtration plant

3 minutes ago

292 policemen from Khyber district passed out

4 minutes ago

106 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested over Corona ..

7 minutes ago

HDA appeals citizens to clear bills for better per ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.