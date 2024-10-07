Mozambique Goes To The Polls Expecting Little Change
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Impoverished Mozambique votes for a president and parliament in a tense mood Wednesday as jihadist violence stalls natural gas projects that could bring a major boost to its morose economy.
Barring any major surprises, the socialist Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) will hold on to government despite criticism and disillusion with the party in power since independence from Portugal half a century ago.
"We know Frelimo will be in the lead, they always are," said Dulce Micas on the sidelines of an opposition rally near the capital Maputo. Outgoing president Filipe Nyusi, who has reached the end of a two-term limit, was certain of Frelimo's staying power at the party's final rally Sunday.
"We have no doubt, we are going to win!" said Nyusi, 65, urging voters to choose his designated successor, Daniel Chapo, a previously low-profile provincial governor.
"Nothing is going to change," said Doming
"We know Frelimo will be in the lead, they always are," said Dulce Micas on the sidelines of an opposition rally near the capital Maputo.
Outgoing president Filipe Nyusi, who has reached the end of a two-term limit, was certain of Frelimo's
os Do Rosario, a political science lecturer at Maputo's Eduardo Mondlane University, points to weak institutions and rife political bargaining.
"The integrity of the electoral process is a serious problem," said researcher Borges Nhamirre from Pretoria's Institute for Security Studies.
The likely future president, 47-year-old Chapo, has little significant political or government experience. "He's unknown," Nhamirre said.
His choice as a candidate may have been that Frelimo's rival factions believed he could be influenced in his pick of appointees to the key positions of defense, finance, and natural resources, Nhamirre said.
.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
More Stories From World
-
Sardinia's sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms2 minutes ago
-
Vikings hold off Jets in London to stay unbeaten22 minutes ago
-
City mayor murdered in southern Mexico23 minutes ago
-
Family affair as LeBron, Bronny James make Lakers bow32 minutes ago
-
As Great Salt Lake dries, Utah Republicans pardon Trump climate skepticism42 minutes ago
-
Trump on the stump, Harris hits airwaves in razor-edge US election52 minutes ago
-
Amazon activist warns of 'critical situation' ahead of UN forum1 hour ago
-
City mayor murdered in southern Mexico1 hour ago
-
Barcelona aiming for three in a row in Women's Champions League2 hours ago
-
Florida braces for Milton, FEMA head slams 'dangerous' Helene misinformation2 hours ago
-
Trump on the stump, Harris hits airwaves in razor-edge US election2 hours ago
-
Tunisia incumbent Saied set to win presidential vote: exit polls2 hours ago