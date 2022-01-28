UrduPoint.com

Mozambique In Insurgency Talks With Tanzania

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Mozambique in insurgency talks with Tanzania

The leaders of Mozambique and Tanzania met Friday to discuss the Islamist insurgency that Maputo has called in regional forces to help suppress

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The leaders of Mozambique and Tanzania met Friday to discuss the Islamist insurgency that Maputo has called in regional forces to help suppress.

The fighting in northern Mozambique has occasionally spilled across the border with Tanzania, which has deployed troops in the country under the umbrella of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"Tanzania has always been on our side, has always offered to help Mozambique within the scope of SAMIM," Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said, referring to the SADC mission.

"In our talks, we looked at how our cooperating is evolving, because we are two countries and we have a common problem," he said in remarks broadcast on national radio.

Nyusi met with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the northern town of Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, which SADC and Rwandan forces helped Mozambique reclaim from the insurgents in August.

Neither leader revealed much of the substance of their talks, but Nyusi signalled that he wanted continued support from the region.

"The terrorists cross the common border between Mozambique and Tanzania," he said.

"We are interested in a more dedicated approach to the problem." "We have seen that the enemy is improving its techniques. We want to study how our forces can deal with the enemy, with terrorism. We will soon improve our combat forces," he added.

Hassan said that she came "to reaffirm our commitment to Mozambique." "Tanzania is here to work together with Mozambique in our developmental and our peace and security affairs." The unrest erupted in 2017, leaving at least 3,500 dead and around 820,000 homeless. The insurgents' brutal tactics -- including beheadings, mass abductions, and the torching of homes -- rattled the region.

International energy companies stopped their multi-billion-dollar natural gas projects in Cabo Delgado and evacuated their staff.

Cabo Delgado is home to the largest-ever foreign investment in Africa: a $20-billion development by France's Total.

But residents in the mostly Muslim province have yet to see many tangible benefits from the investments, which they feel flow to the government of the largely Christian country.

Hassan is trying to jump-start Tanzania's own natural gas project, estimated at $30 billion.

Related Topics

Africa Dead France Pemba Maputo Tanzania Mozambique August Border Gas 2017 Muslim Christian From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Three Levies personnel among four died, eight inju ..

Three Levies personnel among four died, eight injured in Dera Bugti blast

15 seconds ago
 CM visits MQM activist family, MPA Sadaqat Hussai ..

CM visits MQM activist family, MPA Sadaqat Hussain

17 seconds ago
 Turkiye's research team en route to Antarctica for ..

Turkiye's research team en route to Antarctica for 6th polar expedition

18 seconds ago
 3-storey dilapidated building catches fire in wall ..

3-storey dilapidated building catches fire in walled city

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at 45,077 points 28 ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at 45,077 points 28 Jan 2022

3 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Monitoring Situation With Russian ..

Russian Embassy Monitoring Situation With Russian Citizens Detained in Belarus - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>