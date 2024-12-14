Mozambique markets struggle as vote protests hit imports

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Maputo's normally bustling markets are emptier than usual with the stalls for staples such as potatoes and onions nearly bare and traders anxious as two months of post-election unrest regularly blocks imports from South Africa.

Protests over Mozambique's disputed election result -- which have killed more than 100 people, according to civil society groups -- have snarled up the city centre with barricades.

They have also hit the main border with South Africa, a vital import route where intermittent shutdowns over the past weeks have put pressure on the economies of both countries.

Fresh potatoes, carrots, onions and other produce brought in from South Africa are almost impossible to find in the markets.

Mounds of rotten potatoes, caught up in days of delays in temperatures that can top 40 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), lie stinking and rejected.

"It was about 100 trucks on the other side of South Africa that could not enter (Mozambique) in time," said Siudecar Novela, president of the Mukheristas association of importers of basic necessities, of the latest stranded cargo.

"They were stuck there for four days and the potatoes started to rot," he said at Compone market.

As the vegetable sellers and importers fret about their business, they also fear that worse is to come.

The main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane is due to announce on Monday a new wave of protests to push his demand for a recount of the October 9 election results.

Mondlane rejects the initial electoral authority announcement that he came second with 20 percent of the vote, trailing Daniel Chapo, candidate for the Frelimo party in power for nearly 50 years, who won 71 percent.

Novela fears the next round of protests will lead to a complete halt of exports via the border between Lebombo in South Africa and Ressano Garcia in Mozambique.

"It will probably not be possible to import because the borders risk closing," he told AFP.

At the Zimpeto wholesale market, the main supplier of produce to the Mozambican capital, importers constantly check their mobile telephones for news from their transporters.

"We are waiting for the vehicles carrying our goods which are blocked at the South African border," said Herminia Manjate, 56, who shares a truck with a dozen other importers.

"We expected the trucks to leave the border the day before but, so far, nothing. As you can see, the market has no produce. We are more and more worried," Manjate said.

"We are asking for help. We are asking for our products to be released," said trader Noca Sendela, 43, in front of sacks of potatoes.