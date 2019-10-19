UrduPoint.com
Mozambique Opposition Calls For Vote To Be Annuled

Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo on Saturday called for this week's election to be annulled, accusing the government of breaching their peace deal by using violence and intimidation during the vote

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo on Saturday called for this week's election to be annulled, accusing the government of breaching their peace deal by using violence and intimidation during the vote.

Partial results from Tuesday's election show President Filipe Nyusi and his ruling Frelimo party headed for a major victory but the poll was marred by claims of fraud and irregularities.

Renamo accused Frelimo of violating a "cessation of hostilities agreement" under the August peace deal which states no party should "commit acts of violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political objectives".

Renamo said some of its delegates were arrested after they caught poll organisers handing out more than one Frelimo ballot paper to voters.

"There were arbitrary arrests of agents... and voters who tried to complain about anything, ballot box stuffing, being unable to exercise the right to vote," they said in a statement.

The party called for a cancellation of the vote and asked for "new elections that must be supervised by reputable entities".

The vote was seen as a test of the fragile peace deal between Frelimo and Renamo, a former rebel group.

The two sides fought a brutal civil war from 1975-1992, devastating the economy and leaving almost one million people dead.

They picked up arms again from 2013 to 2016, although tensions continued until the peace deal was sealed.

