Mozambique opposition lawyer gunned down

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The lawyer for Mozambique's leading opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, who ran for president in October 9 elections, was gunned down in Maputo on Saturday.

The lawyer, Elvino Dias, was killed with another candidate, Paulo Guambe, from the Podemos party backing Mondlane.

Two gunmen shot up their car while it was immobile on a road in the centre of the capital, witnesses said.

Podemos head Albino Forquilha confirmed the killings to AFP, while the national lawyers' association expressed "deep shock" at Dias's death.

A civil society observer group, Mais Integridade, called the "repugnant" murders an "act of intimidation" undermining democracy.

Police said an investigation had been started but did not immediately confirm the identities of the two slain men.

The European Union issued a statement condemning the killings of Dias and Guambe and calling for a full and transparent investigation "that will bring to justice those responsible for this outrageous crime".

"In a democracy, there is no place for politically motivated killings," it said.

Mozambique is awaiting official nationwide results from the elections. They are due to be published on October 24.

Mondlane, who mounted a challenge to the Frelimo party that has ruled Mozambique since its independence 49 years ago, claimed victory almost immediately after polling day.

He has alleged electoral fraud as Frelimo claims to be leading in the ballot counts, and has called for demonstrations on Monday.