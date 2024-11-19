Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president urges dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Mozambique's opposition leader called for three days of mourning from Wednesday for 50 people he said were killed in post-election violence, as President Filipe Nyusi urged dialogue to end weeks of turmoil.

In a Facebook address Tuesday watched by tens of thousands of people, Venancio Mondlane again demanded a recount of the October 9 vote which the electoral commission said was won by the Frelimo party in power for almost half a century.

"We lost 50 people shot by the authorities who were supposed to protect these people," said Mondlane, referring to a police crackdown on waves of protests he called against the election.

"They died as martyrs of a revolution," said the opposition leader, speaking from an unknown location after claiming to have left the country in fear of his safety.

In a state of the nation address later Tuesday, Nyusi -- who is due to step down in January -- condemned an "attempt to install chaos in our country".

He said 19 people had been killed in clashes, five of them from the police force. More than 800 people were injured, including 66 police, he said.

Unrest erupted in the southern African country shortly after Frelimo's candidate Daniel Chapo was declared winner by the electoral commission with 71 percent of the vote.

Mondlane and his Podemos party came in second with 20 percent but said the results were "false".

Nyusi, who will hand over to Chapo if the Constitutional Council confirms the results, appealed for dialogue between the two leading candidates and the two other presidential hopefuls, Ossufo Momade from Renamo and the Democratic Movement of Mozambique's (MDM) Lutero Simango.

"All problems can be solved through mutual understanding and the search for consensus," he said.

- 'Real bullets' -

Rights groups have accused authorities of using live ammunition on demonstrators in the most tense elections in the impoverished country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

The Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD) civil society group knew of 65 people killed, its human rights officer Andre Mulungo told AFP.

"The police use rubber bullets and real bullets, including tear gas, with the excuse that they are guaranteeing public order," said Ivan Mausse, researcher at the local anti-corruption NGO, Public Integrity Center (CIP).

"We've never had elections as tense as these in a context where the level of information is higher, where young people realise how much their vote is worth," he told AFP.

Nyusi said the demonstrations had paralysed the country and affected the economy, already in a dire state.

"The level of economic growth estimated for this year, in the order of 5.5 per cent, could be revised downwards," he said.

The 65-year-old said he was "pleased to see that in recent days there has been a tendency, albeit a slight one, for the situation to stabilise".

He called for calm until the final results were announced and for parties to carry out their right to demonstrate in compliance with the law.

Leaders of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) will meet in Harare Wednesday for a summit that is expected to address the turmoil in Mozambique, among other regional issues.

Amid claims that police had used excessive force against the demonstrators, Amnesty International's deputy director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said the summit must "take concrete actions regarding these human rights violations, including calling out these violations".

In a message on Facebook, Mondlane appealed to the summit to "demand respect for the electoral will, an end to police repression and the guarantee of a democratic rule of law in Mozambique".

Mondlane urged his supporters to wear black for the three days of mourning but not to return to the streets where he said they risked being attacked by police.