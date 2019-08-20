Mozambique President Arrives in Moscow for State Visit

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:41 PM

President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday arrived in Moscow for an official visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday arrived in Moscow for an official visit.

The plane with the Mozambique leader on board landed in the afternoon at the government terminal of Vnukovo International Airport. Nyusi was greeted by a guard of honor.

On Wednesday, the president will take part in the Russia-Mozambique business forum. The next day, the Mozambican leader will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the leaders would discuss preparations for the first ever Russia-Africa summit to be held in Sochi on October 24.

However, Nyusi himself will not be able to attend it, since there will be elections held on October 15, so Mozambique will not be represented at the presidential level, but will send a delegation.

According to the Kremlin, Russia and Mozambique plan to sign a number of bilateral documents following the talks, including business agreements.

