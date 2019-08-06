Mozambique rivals sign 'historic' final peace deal

Mozambique's government and the ex-rebel group Renamo completed a long-awaited peace pact on Tuesday, inking a final deal aimed at ending years of conflict

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Mozambique's government and the ex-rebel group Renamo completed a long-awaited peace pact on Tuesday, inking a final deal aimed at ending years of conflict.

The deal was signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in Maputo's Peace Square and witnessed by former presidents and regional and continental leaders.

Thousands of people applauded as the two leaders showed the signed document, named the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, an AFP correspondent said.

The pact brought the curtain down on marathon negotiations initiated by Afonso Dhlakama, the historic leader of the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo), who died in May last year.

The UN's special envoy on Mozambique, Mirko Manzoni, said it was a "truly historic day.

" "This agreement will bring ultimate peace in a country that has seen enough suffering," he declared.

The deal comes just two months before general elections on October 15 that the ruling Frelimo party, the dominant political force for more than four decades, is expected to win.

Renamo, founded as an anti-communist guerrilla group, unleashed a civil war against the Marxist Frelimo government shortly after independence from Portugal in 1975.

The brutal fighting -- seen by many historians as a proxy conflict between East and West during the Cold War -- lasted 16 years.

Around million people died, many of them in a famine in 1984-5, and the country was devastated economically and left littered with landmines.