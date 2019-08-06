UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mozambique Rivals Sign 'historic' Final Peace Deal

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:05 PM

Mozambique rivals sign 'historic' final peace deal

Mozambique's government and the ex-rebel group Renamo completed a long-awaited peace pact on Tuesday, inking a final deal aimed at ending years of conflict

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Mozambique's government and the ex-rebel group Renamo completed a long-awaited peace pact on Tuesday, inking a final deal aimed at ending years of conflict.

The deal was signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in Maputo's Peace Square and witnessed by former presidents and regional and continental leaders.

Thousands of people applauded as the two leaders showed the signed document, named the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, an AFP correspondent said.

The pact brought the curtain down on marathon negotiations initiated by Afonso Dhlakama, the historic leader of the Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo), who died in May last year.

The UN's special envoy on Mozambique, Mirko Manzoni, said it was a "truly historic day.

" "This agreement will bring ultimate peace in a country that has seen enough suffering," he declared.

The deal comes just two months before general elections on October 15 that the ruling Frelimo party, the dominant political force for more than four decades, is expected to win.

Renamo, founded as an anti-communist guerrilla group, unleashed a civil war against the Marxist Frelimo government shortly after independence from Portugal in 1975.

The brutal fighting -- seen by many historians as a proxy conflict between East and West during the Cold War -- lasted 16 years.

Around million people died, many of them in a famine in 1984-5, and the country was devastated economically and left littered with landmines.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Marathon Maputo Independence Portugal Mozambique May October From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Ambassadors of Gi ..

36 minutes ago

Vibrant Senate to ensure strong state: Sadiq Sanjr ..

17 seconds ago

Hong Kong Police Deny Engaging Chinese Army to Con ..

18 seconds ago

Outdated Border Policies Hinder US Effort to Count ..

20 seconds ago

Half-a-degree warmer means 30,000 more deaths year ..

25 seconds ago

Prime Minister to raise Kashmir cause at every for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.