Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Mozambique Security Services Fear Emergence of IS Enclave in Country - Source

PEMBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Mozambique's security services fear that there is a threat of emergence of an enclave of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country following last month's days-long terror assault on the gas town of Palma, a national security source told Sputnik.

When asked about militants operating in the country, the source said that the province of Cabo Delgado, where Palma is located, is the epicenter of armed violence in northern Mozambique, however militants are also active in such provinces as Nampula and Niassa.

"There is no doubt that yes, we run this risk if we do not increase our strength and do not work together.

A joint work, it needs to be done," the source said, when asked whether there is a threat that the IS would create a stronghold in the border area.

According to the source, Mozambique and neighboring Tanzania are currently cooperating in fight against terrorists.

In late March, jihadists announced seizure of Palma, killing an unknown number of people and displacing some 14,000 others in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. On April 2, the police of Mozambique told Sputnik that there were no militants in the town any longer. The IS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

