Mozambique Sees No Threats Of Militant Takeover Of Other Cities - Police

Wed 31st March 2021

Mozambique Sees No Threats of Militant Takeover of Other Cities - Police

The authorities of Mozambique see no threats that militants, who captured the northern town of Palma last week, are able to seize other cities in the country, Vicente Chicote, the head of the police in Pemba province, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The authorities of Mozambique see no threats that militants, who captured the northern town of Palma last week, are able to seize other cities in the country, Vicente Chicote, the head of the police in Pemba province, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"No, nothing can lead to this [outcome] now," Chicote said when asked if other towns close to Palma are in danger.

According to the provincial police, militants already left Palma and security forces have recaptured the city.

The town was attacked by Islamist militant groups on March 24. As a result of the ambush, over 5,000 people fled the town, while many residents remain hiding in nearby forests. Over 50 people are reported killed.

