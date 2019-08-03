UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mozambique Sets Up Ebola Screening At Malawi Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 04:26 PM

Mozambique sets up Ebola screening at Malawi border

Mozambique on Saturday set up disease checkpoints along its border with Malawi as a precaution against any spreading of a deadly Ebola outbreak, a senior health ministry official said

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Mozambique on Saturday set up disease checkpoints along its border with Malawi as a precaution against any spreading of a deadly Ebola outbreak, a senior health ministry official said.

More than 1,800 people have died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since Ebola broke out there in August last year.

Mozambique has yet to report an Ebola case, but DRC's regional neighbours have been on high alert while the World Health Organization (WHO) has elevated the crisis to a global health emergency.

Checkpoints began operating in the Milage and Morrumbala districts in the Zambezia province and controls are expected to widen to other provinces of Mozambique that share borders with Malawi, according to a ministry of health official.

"Setting up Ebola checkpoints is a guideline given by decision of the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the disease to other countries" Zambezia province health director, Hidayate Kassim told reporters.

Related Topics

World Died Alert Congo Malawi Mozambique August Border Share

Recent Stories

Efforts to shore up UK dam intensify ahead of stor ..

1 minute ago

Chinese engineer dies, two others survived in Chit ..

1 minute ago

Four dead, several injured after powerful quake ro ..

1 minute ago

Partnership with ICBC will streamline ease of doin ..

28 minutes ago

Indian Army in violation of International Human la ..

2 minutes ago

ABC acquired by KFED-supported organisation Cirta ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.