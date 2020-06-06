UrduPoint.com
Mozambique Shipwreck Kills 13

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:43 PM

Mozambique shipwreck kills 13

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 13 people died after a sailboat sank in bad weather off the coast of Cabo Delgado province, northern Mozambique, local police said on Saturday.

Carrying 50 people, the ship left the coastal town of Memba at night heading for Mocimboa da Praia, more than 200 km further north, when it was caught up in heavy weather and hit rocks, police spokesman Augusto Gusta told AFP.

"We are currently recovering the bodies of 13 victims as well as 35 survivors, who are being held by the police for further investigation," Gusta said.

