Mozambique soldiers trap civilians in insurgent-hit north : HRW

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Mozambican security forces are preventing tens of thousands of civilians displaced by militant attacks around the northern town of Palma from moving to safer areas, Human Rights Watch said Friday.

Most of these people fled their homes when militants launched coordinated attacks on Palma on March 24, killing dozens as they ransacked their way through the port town.

Many of the displaced sought refuge in the nearby village of Quitunda, close to a major gas project around five kilometres (three miles) from Palma, where HRW claims they have been trapped by troops and ongoing fighting.