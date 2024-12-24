Mozambique Top Court Confirms Ruling Party Disputed Win
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Mozambique's highest court confirmed Monday the ruling party's victory in a disputed October vote after allegations of rigging triggered weeks of deadly street clashes.
Fears are high that more violence could break out in the southern African nation after the opposition threatened to call an uprising following the decision.
The Constitutional Court said the ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo secured 65 percent of the vote, revising down provisional results from the electoral commission which said he got nearly 71 percent.
Chapo's main challenger, exiled opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, received an upward revision to 24.2 percent of the vote.
