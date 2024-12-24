Open Menu

Mozambique Top Court Confirms Ruling Party Disputed Win

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Mozambique top court confirms ruling party disputed win

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Mozambique's highest court confirmed Monday the ruling party's victory in a disputed October vote after allegations of rigging triggered weeks of deadly street clashes.

Fears are high that more violence could break out in the southern African nation after the opposition threatened to call an uprising following the decision.

The Constitutional Court said the ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo secured 65 percent of the vote, revising down provisional results from the electoral commission which said he got nearly 71 percent.

Chapo's main challenger, exiled opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, received an upward revision to 24.2 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Vote Threatened Mozambique October From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

1 hour ago
 UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

1 hour ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

1 hour ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

1 hour ago
 Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

1 hour ago
CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

1 hour ago
 European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

1 hour ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

1 hour ago
 PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: R ..

PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

2 hours ago
 Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambiqu ..

Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 120 in Mozambique

2 hours ago

More Stories From World