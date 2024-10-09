Mozambique votes on new president in tense election

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Voters in Mozambique cast their ballots Wednesday for a new president and parliament, with the Frelimo party that has been ruling for 49 years expected to hold on to power.

The election comes amid political tension in the southern African nation which struggles with high levels of poverty and inequality, while jihadist violence in the north is holding back major gas projects.

Outgoing President Filipe Nyusi, 65, who steps down after a two-term limit, was among the first to vote as polling stations opened at 7:00 am (0500 GMT).

"I would also ask that no group of citizens agitates or threatens others, that everything happens in peace and tranquillity and that we avoid announcing the results ahead of time," Nyusi said.

After municipal elections in 2023 were seen as fraudulent, protests erupted in major cities in which police killed several people.

Results in Wednesday's vote, which will also choose provincial governors, are due in about two weeks.

The Frelimo candidate to replace Nyusi is the relatively unknown provincial governor, 47-year-old Daniel Chapo, who also called for calm after he cast his ballot.

His election would mark a generational change: he would be the first Mozambican president born after independence from Portugal in 1975 and the first not to have fought in the devastating 16-year civil war between Frelimo and the main opposition party Renamo.

Chapo's main competition includes Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, 63.

Another contender is 50-year-old Venancio Mondlane, who lost a mayoral race in 2023 under Renamo's banner and claimed widespread electoral fraud.

The charismatic Mondlane, popular among young voters, quit the party in June and joined forces with the smaller Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos).

The other main candidate is Lutero Simango, 64, president of the centre-right Mozambique Democratic Movement and an outspoken critic of Frelimo, whose leaders he describes as "thieves dressed in red", the party's colour.