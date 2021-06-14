UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mozambique's National Airline To Sell Aircraft To Cut Cost: Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:46 PM

Mozambique's national airline to sell aircraft to cut cost: report

Mozambique's national flag carrier, LAM, will sell its Embraer-branded aircraft to standardize its fleet and minimize operation costs, daily newspaper Jornal Noticias reported on Monday

MAPUTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Mozambique's national flag carrier, LAM, will sell its Embraer-branded aircraft to standardize its fleet and minimize operation costs, daily newspaper Jornal Noticias reported on Monday.

"It doesn't make sense that a small company like LAM is flying planes with three to four different brands," Raimundo Matule, administrator of the Institute for the Management of State Holdings (IGEPE), told the paper, admitting that the company is facing structural problems.

LAM's current fleet has six aircraft of three different brands, two of which are of the Embraer-190 model.

The IGEPE administrator did not give the exact number of aircraft that would be involved in the sale, but said the reduction brings great cost rationalization, and will enable the company to operate with two types of aircraft at most.

The IGEPE injected about 700 million meticais (over 11 million U.S. Dollars) in 2020 into the national airline, whose revenues plummeted due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

Related Topics

Company Sale 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

4 minutes ago

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

17 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

19 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports one imported COVID-19 case

3 minutes ago

Montpellier snap up No 8 Tauleigne from Bordeaux

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.